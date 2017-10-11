Turkish government detains 110 military officers over alleged links to Gülen movement

Dozens of people were detained across Turkey as part of Turkish government’s massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement on Wednesday.

In a Konya-based probe the number of detainees has increased to 66 over their alleged links to the Gülen movement on Wednesday. Following the detention warrants issued by Konya Chief Prosecutor’s Office for more than 130 military personnel in 7 provinces, police has continued its searches in Konya, Ankara, Eskişehir, İstanbul, İzmir, Kayseri and Yalova provinces to detain 70 more military personnel over their alleged links to Gülen movement.

Meanwhile, in an Osmaniye-based probe in 33 provinces, 30 military officers were detained following detention warrants issued by Osmaniye Chief Prosecutor’s Office for 75 military officers over their alleged links to the Gülen movement on Wednesday. It was reported that 56 of the military officers are in their active duties in the Turkish military.

Aslo in a Tokat-based probe, 12 military officers were detained during operations in 14 provinces on Wednesday following detention warrants issued by Tokat Chief Prosecutor’s Office for 14 military officers on their duties and 5 civilians over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Thirteen health workers were also detained in Malatya province on Wednesday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. The detainees include doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

Turkish government has also detained 17 former personnel of Turkish Social Security Institution (SGK) on Wednesday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. It was claimed that the suspects used to use mobile messaging application ByLock.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among followers of the faith-based Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and housemakers, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

