Turkish folk band member dies after 322 days of hunger strike: report

A member of the left-wing Turkish band Grup Yorum has died after a total of 322 days of hunger strike protesting the government’s ill treatment of the band.

Group Yorum said early Thursday that musician İbrahim Gökçek died at an İstanbul hospital. Group Yorum, known for its protest songs, is a folk collective with rotating band members. It has been banned from performing since 2016, and some band members have been jailed.

Gökçek ended his hunger strike past Tuesday after positive negotiations with Turkish authorities over the lifting of concert bans on the group.

The government accuses Group Yorum of links to the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP/C). The militant group is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. (turkeypurge.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!