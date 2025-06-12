Turkish doctors call for stronger vaccine policies amid surge in childhood diseases

Amid a surge in childhood diseases such as measles, Turkish doctors are urging the government to strengthen healthcare policies to ensure timely access to vaccinations for children, the BirGün daily reported.

Doctors and public health experts have reported a rise in anti-vaccination sentiment among parents since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a sharp increase in childhood diseases. Measles cases, for instance, jumped from just 125 in 2022 to 3,000 in 2024.

Dr. Fahri Yüce Ayhan, chairman of the Izmir Medical Chamber, said the rise in diseases could not be explained solely by anti-vaccination sentiment but that there were also serious problems in the accessibility of vaccines.

“Full immunity is not achieved, especially in young children who have not completed their vaccinations. For this reason, children under the age of two can become infected when exposed to measles. At least two doses of the vaccine need to be administered during childhood, and a booster is necessary during school age. Depending on the status of the disease globally and in Turkey, the vaccination protocol should be updated if needed. And from a public health perspective, primary healthcare services should be prioritized,” said Ayhan.

Prof. Dr. Muzaffer Eskiocak, a member of the Turkish Medical Association’s (TTB) Vaccination Working Group, said that while one reason for not being vaccinated was outright refusal, another was lack of access. “Everyone must be vaccinated as recommended. It is not entirely accurate to explain outbreaks solely through those who refuse vaccines. Before schools reopen, children’s vaccination status should be reviewed by their general practitioner and any missing doses completed,” he said.

He added that some vaccines, such as HPV and Rotavirus, were still not part of Turkey’s vaccination protocol despite being widely administrated around the world.

Public health experts have long warned that serious childhood disease outbreaks could occur if Turkish authorities fail to ensure widespread vaccination. They explained that undocumented migrants, people living in poverty, in slums and in rural areas were among the fewest to be vaccinated. Furthermore, many people still do not have access to a primary care physician who can give them correct information on vaccinations and monitor them.