Turkish district governor accused of beating minors after argument with his son

Turgay Gülenç, the governor of a district in southern Turkey, is facing accusations of child abuse and misconduct after allegedly assaulting five boys aged 12 and 13 following a dispute between the youngsters and his son, Turkish media reported.

The incident occurred in Mezitli, a district of the coastal city of Mersin, after the boys were involved in a verbal altercation on July 26 with Gülenç‘s 20-year-old son. The next day the boys were taken by their families to the local police department’s juvenile unit after being summoned regarding the incident.

In testimony obtained by independent broadcaster Halk TV, one boy recounted: “They told us to explain what happened. There was no lawyer with us. After we finished, we were taken into a room with our families and kept there for hours.” The boy said he and three others were then loaded into a police vehicle without explanation. During the ride, an officer reportedly received a call and announced, “We’re turning back — a call came from someone important.”

When they returned to the station, police officers told them, “Stand up straight, someone very special is coming.” Moments later Gülenç, his son — identified only by the initials K.G. — and several police officers entered the room.

“We were scared, standing at attention. The governor insulted us and said, ‘I’ll kill you.’ K.G. slapped each of us in the face one by one. When two of my friends resisted, he beat one of them harder. The governor also kneed another friend in the chest.”

After the assault, the police allegedly told the youngsters to “Wash your hands and face” and persuaded them to “act like nothing happened,” before sending them for rushed medical exams. According to the boys, doctors wrote assault reports based on officers’ statements without asking about injuries themselves

However, after being released, the families took the boys for independent medical examinations. This follow-up confirmed their injuries, including two broken ribs in one youngster, facial swelling in another and bruising on several others — consistent with physical assault. The parents also submitted official assault reports from those medical facilities.

While all five youngsters were taken to the station, only one — a 12-year-old boy — was reportedly held overnight at the Mersin Provincial Police Department’s juvenile division, from the afternoon of July 27 until the following morning.

Under Turkish law, children under the age of 12 cannot be held criminally responsible, and those between 12 and 15 must be treated under strict juvenile justice protocols that limit detention and prioritize legal safeguards. Critics argue that in this case, both the legal rights and physical safety of the minors were disregarded — allegedly in deference to the influence of a senior local official.

ÇOCUKLARIMIZIN ÜSTÜN YARARI İÇİN HUKUKİ SÜRECİN TAKİPÇİSİYİZ.👇 pic.twitter.com/kqBmHiAYxE — Mersin Barosu (@MersinBarosu) July 29, 2025

The Mersin Bar Association’s Child Rights Center has intervened in the case and criticized authorities for procedural violations and abuse of office. “This is a serious violation of both national law and basic child protection principles,” a spokesperson for the center said.

As of Tuesday, neither the district governor’s office nor the Mersin Police Department had issued a public response. Lawyers representing the children say they plan to file criminal complaints and seek intervention from national and international human rights bodies.