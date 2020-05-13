Turkish daily Evrensel chief editor called to testify over author Zarakolu’s column

Fatih Polat, the editor-in-chief of Turkish daily newspaper Evrensel said he was summoned to testify with respect to a column that was written by Ragıp Zarakolu and that drew the ire of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Zarakolu’s column, titled “No escape from ill fate,” and published in Evrensel and on Artı Gerçek on May 5, 2020, drew parallels between Erdoğan and former Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, who was hanged by a military junta after a coup in 1960.

President Erdoğan’s lawyer has filed a criminal complaint against journalist Zarakolu on May 6 for one of his columns, accusing him of “instigating a military coup d’état.”

In his criminal complant filed with the prosecutor’s office, Erdoğan’s lawyer claimed that Zarakolu openly threatened Turkish President with a military putsch and execution, demanding that authorities investigate and charge him with crimes against the constitutional order and the president.

Polat, sharing the news on his social media account said, “I and our Editor in Chief Görkem Kınacı were summoned by the police to depose because of the column of Ragıp Zarakolu that had appeared in daily Evrensel and on Artı Gerçek news website at once and that contained not a single sentence supporting a coup. We will be there on Thursday with our lawyer.”

Anti-terror, defamation and coup charges are widely used in Turkey by the government to imprison critical and independent journalists without a real evidence of any crime.

Turkey under the Erdoğan government has been a worldwide leader in the jailing of journalists in recent years. According to advocacy group the Stockholm Center for Freedom, which monitors press freedom in Turkey, 165 journalists are currently behind bars in Turkish prisons. The SCF data also show 167 journalists have been forced to live in exile.

