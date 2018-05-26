Turkish court sentences 16 İTÜ academics to 3-7 years in prison over alleged Gülen links

A Turkish court sentences 16 academics from the prestigious İstanbul Technical University (İTÜ) to varying lengths of prison sentence on Friday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.
İstanbul 13th High Criminal Court held the final hearing for a case targeting the alleged supporters of the Gülen movement during a 3-day session. Five out of 35 academics involved in the case were sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in jail while 8 academics were given 7,5 years in prison; another academic was given 4 years and 2 months; and 2 others were given 3 years, 1 month and 15 days of jail sentence.
All sixteen academics were convicted on charge of membership to an alleged “terror group.” The trial for the remaining 19 academics would continue in a separate case, the court ruled.
Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.