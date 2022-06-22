Turkish court rules rights of man wrapped in plastic wrap and deported were violated

A Turkish court has ruled that the Ministry of Interior violated the rights of a Cameroonian man who was wrapped in plastic and put on a plane to be deported, Deutsche Welle Turkish Service (DW) reported.

Emmanuel Fosso, a businessman, was gagged with a handkerchief, wrapped in plastic and put on a plane to Cameroon on January 28, 2020. He had arrived in Istanbul on January 21 on a connecting flight to Dubai. However, Turkish authorities accused him of arriving with a fake visa and started deportation procedures.

Fosso returned to Istanbul on February 4 to file a lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior.

The suit was heard by the Istanbul 3rd Administrative Court, which decided that Fosso had been subjected to unacceptable treatment. The court found that Fosso had been put on a plane completely wrapped in plastic, with his hands tied behind his back, and with no shoes.

The court ordered the ministry to pay TL 75,000 ($4,300) in damages.

