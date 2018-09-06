Turkish court rules for payment of damages to family of 2015 Ankara attack victim

A court in Ankara ruled on Wednesday that the Interior Ministry and Ankara Governor’s Office pay 400,000 Turkish lira (over $60,000) in non-pecuniary damages to the family of a person who was killed in an attack on the Ankara train station on October 10, 2015.

According to a report by the pro-government Hürriyet Daily News, the court stated that although authorities had certain intelligence, they failed to show “enough sensitivity” on the issue of necessary security measures to be taken, ruling that a “neglect of duty” had occurred.

“The protection of the safety of life and property of the people is the state’s fundamental duty. It is obvious that the authorities need to fulfill this duty, organize the police forces to ensure public order and well-being, provide the necessary tools and resources and take adequate measures at the right time,” the Ankara 12th Administrative Court said.

The court’s decision came after Mesut Mak’s family sued the Interior Ministry and Ankara Governor’s Office, demanding 700,000 Turkish lira in damages.

The Interior Ministry and Ankara Governor’s Office said in their defense that the incident was a terrorist attack, that all security measures were taken and that therefore the payment of non-pecuniary damages was not possible.

The lawyer who filed the case on behalf of the victim’s family said on Wednesday that they had sued the authorities based on an article in the constitution which says: “The state is responsible for compensating the damages stemming from its own actions and operations.” Barış Yıldırım, president of the bar association of the eastern province of Tunceli, said that despite there being intelligence about a potential attack on the day of the incident, authorities had not taken enough security measures. The Ankara bombing on Oct. 10, 2015, was the deadliest terror attack carried out in Turkey by radical terrorist organisation the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), with suicide bombers targeting NGOs and supporters of left-wing parties holding a peace rally outside the capital’s main train station, weeks ahead of the Nov. 1, 2015 general election. The attack left 105 people dead. On Aug. 3, nine suspects in the trial were handed down 101 life sentences each.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!