Turkish court releases two Greek soldiers pending trial

A Turkish court has released two Greek soldiers, Aggelos Mitretodis and Dimitros Kouklatzis, pending trial on espionage charges in a case that has fueled tensions between the two neighboring NATO allies, Reuters reported.

Greece said the soldiers crossed into Turkey by mistake while following the trail of suspected illegal migrants. The Turkish court ordered their detention in March on suspicion of illegal entry and attempted military espionage.

The court in Edirne ruled for the continuation of their incarceration on July 17, just a few days after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO summit and had agreed to focus on efforts to reduce tensions in the Aegean.

A recent report by the Greek Kathimerini daily suggested that Qatar was willing to mediate for the release of the two Greek soldiers.

Greece insists they strayed across the border accidentally during a spell of bad weather, and officials including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have accused Turkey of holding them hostages as leverage over its neighbors.

The court in Edirne had rejected previous appeals for the release of the soldiers, who are yet to be formally charged, saying the pair posed a flight risk since they had no registered place of residence in Turkey. However, the judge ruled for their release pending trial on Aug. 14, easing one of the rifts holding Turkey and Greece apart. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

