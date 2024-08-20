Turkish court releases social media influencer accused of tax evasion, money laundering

A Turkish court has ordered the release of Dilan Polat, a prominent social media influencer and beauty center owner who was arrested on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, Turkish Minute reported on Tuesday.

The court decided that Polat could await trial outside of prison, citing the time she has already spent in custody.

Polat, who was detained in November 2023 along with her husband, Engin Polat, as part of a large-scale investigation into financial crimes, is accused of laundering millions of Turkish lira through her business ventures. Authorities allege that the couple used fake invoices and shell companies to conceal illegal earnings, with transactions exceeding 200 million Turkish lira (approximately $6 million). Despite her release, Polat is banned from international travel and must regularly report to a police station. Her husband remains in custody.

The Polats, who rose to fame for their opulent lifestyle displayed on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, have been at the center of intense public and media scrutiny. The Turkish Ministry of Trade, following this case, launched an investigation into the financial activities of around 600 social media influencers in Turkey, focusing on possible money laundering, tax evasion and fraudulent activities masked by their extravagant online personas.

Reacting to the news of Polat’s release, journalist Amberin Zaman highlighted the case of another woman, Dilruba Y., who remains in custody for remarks critical of the government made in a street interview.

Zaman drew a comparison between the two cases, pointing out the swift release of Polat despite serious allegations, while Dilruba continues to face legal action for exercising free speech. Dilruba was arrested after criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government’s policies, including a recent ban on Instagram, which was lifted earlier this month.

Critics argue that the release of figures like Polat contrasts sharply with the ongoing detention of those voicing dissent against the government.

Investigative journalist Cevheri Güven tweeted that Polat’s release was influenced by pressure from powerful figures within the government.

Güven hinted that the authorities were reluctant to prosecute those linked to the Polats, saying, “Public pressure eased, and Dilan Polat was released immediately. They had to release her because they didn’t want to target the people she laundered the money for. She could not have lasted long in prison. [Polat] could not be allowed to come clean [and reveal who she worked for].”

Polat’s trial, along with that of her husband, is set to begin on September 4.