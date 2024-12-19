Turkish court releases editor arrested for conveying condolences for Erdoğan foe

A Turkish court has ruled for the release from pretrial detention of journalist Kazım Güleçyüz, who was arrested in October on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda for conveying condolences for the late Fethullah Gülen, an Islamic cleric listed as a “terrorist” by the Turkish government, the Turkish Minute website reported, citing the Yeni Asya newspaper.

Güleçyüz, the editor-in-chief of the Yeni Asya newspaper who appeared before a high criminal court in İstanbul for the first hearing of his trial on Thursday, has been released after spending 57 days in jail. His arrest, prompted by the condolences he conveyed on social media for Gülen, a foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who died at the age of 83 in a US hospital on October 20, attracted international condemnation from press advocacy and rights groups.

Güleçyüz posted a message of condolence on X following Gülen’s death and avoided using pejorative language against the late cleric or repeating the government narrative or accusations about him.

Over the last decade Gülen and his movement, which in the past had been praised by the Turkish government for their activities in education and interreligious and intercultural dialogue, have faced various accusations from the government, including masterminding corruption investigations in 2013 and a coup attempt in July 2016.

The Turkish government labeled Gülen and his movement as “terrorists” in May 2016.

Gülen and his followers have strongly denied any involvement in the coup or any terrorist activities but have been the subject of a harsh crackdown for a decade, which intensified in the aftermath of the abortive putsch.

In his defense Güleçyüz said this was the first time he had faced such an allegation in his 33-year career as a journalist, accusing the judicial authorities of overlooking the presumption of innocence in his prosecution.

“It is our belief and culture to wish mercy upon the deceased,” he said, adding that there is no legal basis for considering such a social media post a crime. He said his message was within the limits of the freedom of expression, requesting his release and ultimate acquittal.

On October 23 three other individuals along with Güleçyüz were also placed in pretrial detention, part of the same investigation led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday the prosecutor requested the continuation of the defendants’ pretrial detention, citing the nature of the alleged crime and the evidence against them. However, the court decided to release Güleçyüz and another defendant.

The trial has been adjourned until March 4, 2025.