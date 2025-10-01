Turkish court releases celebrity manager from jail in Gezi Park trial, orders house arrest

An İstanbul court on Wednesday ordered the release of well-known talent manager Ayşe Barım, who was jailed earlier this year on charges related to the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests, citing her deteriorating health, Turkish Minute reported.

She will remain under house arrest and is barred from leaving the country.

Barım, who manages prominent Turkish actors, was arrested in January on accusations of “attempting to overthrow the government” by encouraging her clients to join the anti-government demonstrations in İstanbul’s Gezi Park more than a decade ago. Prosecutors have sought up to 30 years in prison.

At the second hearing of her trial on Wednesday, the panel of judges at the İstanbul 26th High Criminal Court said medical reports showing Barım suffers from a brain aneurysm and heart problems, combined with the time she has already spent in detention, justified her release under judicial supervision.

According to journalist Rojda Altıntaş, who followed the trial, several actors and artists broke down in tears outside the courtroom after the decision to release Barım was announced.

Ayşe Barım’ın tahliye kararının ardından duruşma salonunun önünde oyuncular ve sanatçılar gözyaşlarına boğuldu. pic.twitter.com/ip2syW3FA5 — Rojda Altintaş (@rojdaaltintas) October 1, 2025

Barım, who told the court she has lost more than 30 kilograms in jail, said she faces life-threatening conditions if she was not treated promptly. “If I delay my heart surgery any further, it could require a transplant,” she said, weeping as she gave her defense.

A group of well-known Turkish actors, including Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsür and Nejat İşler, testified in her defense. They told the court that they joined the 2013 protests of their own will and were not directed by Barım. Actress Ceyda Düvenci described her as “apolitical,” saying her only concerns were “animals and children.”

One witness, Sedat Gül, admitted he did not know Barım personally and said he had reported her to judicial authorities based on things he saw on social media.

Barım also denied the claims in her testimony to the prosecutors, saying that she never encouraged the actors to do anything, adding that they have their own ideas and make decisions for themselves.

Barım’s case has attracted political attention, with main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Sezgin Tanrıkulu and CHP İstanbul branch chair Özgür Çelik among those attending the trial.

The Gezi Park protests began in May 2013 as a small demonstration against government plans to redevelop one of central İstanbul’s last green spaces. They quickly grew into nationwide anti-government rallies challenging then-prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

At least seven protesters were killed in clashes with police at the time, and hundreds were later prosecuted. The cases have continued to resonate as a symbol of dissent in Turkey.

Barım’s case has sparked widespread criticism, with opposition politicians and human rights advocates arguing that it reflects a broader crackdown on dissent and government control over the entertainment industry in the country.