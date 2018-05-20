Turkish court jails human rights activist over critical social media posts

A Turkish court jails Rozerin Zeri, a human rights activist of Armenian origin, due to her social media posts deemed to be “propaganda on behalf of a terrorist organization.”

According to a tweet posted by Acun Karadağ, a history teacher who was fired from his job with a government decree issued by the Turkish government in the aftermath of a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Zeri was sent to prison late on Saturday because of her facebook posts that are in critical of the Turkish government.

“Rozerin Zeri. She was arrested today due to her social media posts. She is a mother of a sick kid. What kind of crime she could commit with a single tweet? She is innocent. What’s with the haste of yours? What are you trying to do? Enough is enough!” Karadağ tweeted.

The Turkish government investigated thousands of social media accounts and took legal action against hundreds of them after the start of Turkish military’s operation in Afrin province in Syria. Turkish Interior Ministry announced on February 26 that 845 people who criticized the Turkish military’s Afrin operation on social media and participated in activities critical of it had been taken into custody.

Turkish government has investigated more than 39,000 social media users and detained more than 3,000 social media users and Turkish courts have arrested over 1,000 of them, according to a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

The report stated that police have conducted technical investigation about 16,000 of these social media accounts. Then, they have launched legal investigations for 9,600 of these social media users. As a result of these legal investigations police units detained over 3,000 social media users and transfered them to the courts. At least 1,000 of these detainees were arrested by Turkish courts.

Moreover, scores of people in Turkey have been detained or arrested or are under investigation on allegations of insulting Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over their social media posts. As of the end of 2016, at least 10,000 people were under investigation on suspicion of terrorist propaganda and insulting senior state officials on social media.

A total of 1,080 people were convicted of insulting Erdoğan in 2016, according to data from Turkey’s Justice Ministry. Data also showed that 4,936 cases were launched against people on charges of insult in 2016. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

