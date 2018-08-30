Turkish citizen applies to change surname following the depreciation of TL against US dollar

Ferhat Dolar, a pro-government Turkish tradesman, has reportedly applied to Dalaman governorship’s registry office in Muğla province to change his surname after Turkish lira (TL) having depreciated more than 40 percent against the dollar this year amid the row between US and Turkey over imprisoned American pastor Andrew Brunson.

American evangelical pastor Brunson, who is standing trial in Turkey on espionage and terrorism-related charges. Brunson’s 22-month detention has sparked a row between Turkey and the US that resulted in threatening tweets from US President Donald Trump, the imposition of sanctions on two Turkish ministers involved in Brunson’s case and a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey.

The Turkish Lira traded at 6,7250 on Thursday having touched 6,85 after reports on the Turkish central bank’s deputy governor Erkan Kilimci’s resignation emerged.

Speaking after the application to change his surname, Ferhat Dolar said that “Recently, people started making jokes about my surname because of the US sanctions imposed on Turkey. “Therefore, I decided to change my surname. People were cursing me, saying ’how much you are worth today?’, ‘you are flying today,’ ‘you took a nose-dive today,’ ‘let’s hit Dolar on the head to crash it’.”

Dolar, a tradesman from the western province of Muğla said he had never had any savings in US dollars. “I have had no dollars to sell, but I had a surname I could change, and that is what I am doing,” Dolar added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish central bank’s deputy governor and Monetary Policy Committee member Erkan Kilimci is set to resign, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Development Bank of Turkey released a document on Thursday showing Kilimci had joined its board. The central bank was not immediately available for comment on Thursday, a public holiday in Turkey.

The central bank has been under pressure from Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan not to increase interest rates, despite high inflation and the Turkish lira having depreciated more than 40 percent against the dollar this year.

