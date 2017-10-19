Turkish businessman and civil activist Kavala detained at İstanbul airport

Osman Kavala, one of Turkey’s most prominent businessmen and chairman of the İstanbul-based Anadolu Kültür Association, was taken into custody by Turkish police upon his arrival at İstanbul Atatürk airport late on Wednesday, the T24 news portal reported.

According to the report, Kavala had landed to İstanbul from the southeastern province of Gaziantep returning from a meeting on a joint project planned with the German Goethe Institute. Kavala was detained while he was still on board the plane, media reports said. He was later transferred to police headquarters.

It was reported that Kavala was detained as part of a confidential investigation, and sources close to the Ministry of Interior said the businessman will be questioned about some meetings held before a failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

Police seized Kavala and his secretary’s computer at Anadolu Kültür. Speaking to T24, lawyer Ferat Çağıl conveyed that Kavala was taken to the Anti-Terror Bureau and there is a detention warrant of seven days for him. Çağıl also stated that they couldn’t learn the charges pressed against him due to the seal on the file.

Kati Piri, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Turkey, reacted negatively to the detention of Kavala. “Very disturbing news that Osman Kavala has been detained in Istanbul. Will propose in EP to launch urgent call for his release!” Piri tweeted.

Marietje Schaake, another member of the European Parliament, also criticized the detention: “Detained on what ground?! Will raise the case of #OsmanKavala immediately! #Turkey”

Kavala was born in Paris in 1957. He graduated from Department of Economy at Manchester University. He has been working as executive at Kavala Group since 1982. He participated in foundation of Turkey’s one of the most prominent publishing houses with Murat Belge, İletişim Publications.

He served as member at administrative boards of business institutions and NGOs such as Turkey-Poland Business Council, Turkey-Greece Business Council, and Center For Democracy in Southeast Europe. Kavala is also a member of Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation (TESEV) Administrative Board, Open Society Institute Consulting Board, and supporter of Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly, History Foundation and Diyarbakır Culture House.

Turkey has been criticized for a purge of public servants and crackdown on the opposition and civil society.

On July 5 Turkish police, acting on an anonymous tip, raided a hotel on Büyükada, one of the Princes’ Islands off İstanbul, and detained İdil Eser from Amnesty International, İlknur Üstün from the Women’s Coalition, lawyer Günal Kurşun from the Human Rights Agenda Association, lawyer Nalan Erkem from the Citizens Assembly, Nejat Taştan from the Equal Rights Watch Association, Özlem Dalkıran from the Citizens’ Assembly, lawyer Şeyhmus Özbekli and Veli Acu from the Human Rights Agenda Association, two foreign trainers, Swedish national Ali Garawi and German citizen Peter Steudtner, and the hotel owner. Eight of the 11 people have been under pretrial detention.

The İstanbul 35th High Criminal Court on Oct. 17 accepted an indictment drafted by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office seeking up to 15 years each for the 11 people.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15 through government decrees issued as part of the state of emergency.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) reported on Oct. 16 that a total of 4,240 judges and prosecutors were dismissed by Turkey’s Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK).

Forty-eight private health companies were closed, and two were allowed to reopen. Some 2,350 private schools, courses and dormitories, 15 private universities, 19 unions and confederations, 1,412 association and 139 foundations were closed by the government under emergency rule.

Nine hundred sixty-nine private companies valued at TL 41 billion with a workforce of 47,000 were seized by the government.

One hundred eighty-five media companies were closed. Only 23 of them were allowed to restart operations. One hundred seventy-four journalists are still in prison, and 889 press cards were cancelled in 2016 alone. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

