Turkish broadcasting watchdog targets street interviews for alleged misinformation

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), has announced that it is keeping a close eye on street interviews for allegedly contributing to misinformation and “social conflict,” Turkish Minute reported on Thursday, citing the Kısa Dalga news website.

RTÜK Chairman Ebubekir Şahin issued a written statement in which he pointed out that the council is increasing its scrutiny of such content, especially on social media platforms.

Şahin claimed that street interviews, which are often broadcast under titles such as “Voice of the Street” or “Public Opinion,” are used to manipulate public perception.

“These misleading interview techniques are intentionally used to influence the masses,” Şahin said. “In particular, the broadcasting activities and shares on the new media platforms are under the scrutiny of RTÜK, a constitutional institution working in the field of visual broadcasting.”

Şahin argued that these interviews often violate general journalistic principles and ethics by showing selective opinions that coincide with the interviewer’s agenda. He claimed that such segments are presented in a seemingly innocent format but are used to promote certain political or economic narratives.

“The interviews that appear to represent the general voice or opinion of a large segment of society are actually far from objective and lead to misinformation with their deliberately distracting aspect,” he added.

RTÜK’s latest move is seen by many as part of a broader strategy to control and restrict independent media and public discourse in Turkey.

Critics argue that the targeting of street interviews is an attempt to stifle dissent and restrict the dissemination of views that challenge the government’s narrative. This development comes amid increasing pressure on media and journalists in Turkey, where freedom of expression has been severely curtailed in recent years.

Street interviews have gained popularity as they allow citizens to voice their opinions on a range of issues, from economic hardship to political discontent. These interviews often capture unfiltered, candid opinions that may not align with the government’s official stance, making them a target for censorship.

The Turkish government is accused of taking the Turkish media under its almost absolute control following a failed military coup in 2016. The government closed down hundreds of media outlets and jailed dozens of critical journalists in a post-coup crackdown on the pretext of an anti-coup fight.

Journalists face the risk of losing their jobs, being subjected to judicial harassment and getting jailed even for slightest criticism of the government.

Turkey, which has been suffering from a poor record of freedom of the press for years, ranks 158th among 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index published on May 3 on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.