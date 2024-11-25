Turkish authorities involved in 87 cases of coercion and abduction, says İHD report

A recent report issued by the Human Rights Association (İHD) documented 87 cases of abductions, forced recruitment attempts and threats against activists, students and journalists in Turkey between 2022 and 2024.

The report details incidents where individuals were approached by persons in plainclothes claiming to be members of law enforcement or intelligence officers. Victims reported being pressured to provide information or collaborate with officials, often under threat to their safety or that of their families. In some cases, individuals were reportedly taken to undisclosed locations, subjected to physical and psychological intimidation and coerced into cooperation.

“These practices violate not only Turkey’s Constitution but also international agreements on human rights,” the İHD said, citing infringements on freedoms protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The report described testimony from victims. In one instance, an individual was approached while walking home, forced into a vehicle and threatened with imprisonment unless they collaborated with the police.

The report further documented unlawful practices in detention centers, including detainees being taken to unregistered interrogation rooms, pressured to act as informants and subjected to threats and intimidation without access to legal counsel.

The İHD’s findings have drawn attention to a recurring pattern of coercion and abduction reported across Turkey, which the group characterizes as systematic and enabled by a culture of impunity. The report calls for thorough investigations and legal reforms to address these violations.

The report also criticized the Law Enforcement Oversight Commission, established in 2016 to investigate complaints against security forces. The commission has been described as ineffective, with none of the 52 complaints filed by the İHD since 2019 resulting in investigations, according to the group.

Abductions and coercion in Turkey have reportedly risen in particular since a failed coup attempt in 2016, with individuals allegedly linked to the faith-based Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fetullah Gülen, becoming frequent victims.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoğan as well as members of his family and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016, which he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly denied involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

Human rights groups have documented numerous cases involving activists, students and journalists being approached by individuals claiming to represent law enforcement or intelligence services. These incidents often include threats, physical violence and attempts to force cooperation, reflecting a broader trend of state-linked coercion and intimidation.

Similar allegations related to state activity, or actions taken on behalf of the state, have also been made in the past targeting dissidents or those deemed enemies of the state.