Turkish authorities detain popular street interviewer after Erdoğan criticizes independent journalism 

A day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan targeted street interviews in a public speech, well-known interviewer Arif Kocabıyık was detained in the southern province of Antalya, Turkish media reported.

In a speech during a media awards ceremony on Tuesday at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdoğan denounced street interviews, claiming they cause public unrest. He said some journalists “misused cameras and microphones” to provoke or insult others under the guise of journalism and “spread terror in the streets.”

“Not everyone with a microphone can be considered a journalist,” he said. “Responsible journalism is essential, and both journalists and authorities should address unprofessional behavior that damages the credibility of the press. Attempts by media to manipulate society or control politics will not be tolerated.”

Following this statement Kocabıyık, the owner of İlave TV, a YouTube channel known on social media for its street interviews, was detained on accusations of insulting the president. The accusations were based on remarks he made about the president during a street interview.

In Turkey, thousands of people are investigated, prosecuted or convicted on charges of insulting the president under the controversial Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). The crime carries up to four years in prison, a sentence that can be increased if the act was committed using mass media.

Kocabıyık’s detention sparked criticism, with lawyers and fellow journalists saying the move was unlawful.

“İlave TV reporter Arif Kocabıyık was detained on accusations of insulting the president. The decision to detain someone who has a fixed residence and is in the public eye every day is unlawful. If you simply called him on the phone, he would have given his statement anyway. Students, reporters, journalists, everyone is fed up and exhausted by these detentions. Let’s all say it together: Justice for Arif Kocabıyık now!” said lawyer Cemil Çiçek on X.

Street interviews, frequently broadcast on YouTube channels in Turkey, have come under growing scrutiny from authorities, with participants occasionally detained over their comments.

Moreover, YouTubers who produce news programs or conduct street interviews have been required to obtain a license from Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) since September 2024.

According to RTÜK, the interviews would be monitored to prevent incidents of slander and the spread of misinformation online; however, the move was seen by many as aimed at controlling and restricting independent media and public discourse in Turkey.

Street interviews have gained popularity as they allow citizens to voice their opinions on a range of issues, from economic hardship to political discontent. These interviews often capture unfiltered, candid opinions that may not align with the government’s official stance, making them a target for censorship.

The Turkish government is accused of taking the Turkish media under its almost absolute control following a failed military coup in 2016. It closed down hundreds of media outlets and jailed dozens of critical journalists in a post-coup crackdown on the pretext of an anti-coup fight.

Journalists face the risk of losing their jobs, being subjected to judicial harassment and getting jailed for even the slightest criticism of the government.