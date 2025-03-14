Turkish authorities detain 8 people over alleged ties to the Gülen movement

Turkish authorities have detained 8 people in western Turkey’s İzmir province over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the Tr724 news website reported.

The suspects were detained by the police in raids on their homes. They were accused of depositing funds in the now-defunct Bank Asya, which was linked to the Gülen movement, and of participating in past demonstrations opposing the government’s closure of Gülen-affiliated institutions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations revealed in December 2013 implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

Since the coup attempt, more than 705,172 people have been investigated on terrorism related charges due to their alleged links to the movement. There are at least 13,251 people in prison who are being held in pretrial detention or convicted of terrorism charges in Gülen-linked trials.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.