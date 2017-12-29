Turkish author Murat Saat, who dies in prison due to negligence, buried

Jailed Turkish author Murat Saat, who lost his life after 15 days of coma in the aftermath of a heart attack that he lived on December 13, was buried in his hometown following a religious funeral on Friday. Saat was being imprisoned in Bandırma No. 2 T-type Closed Prison and the prison administration was accused of negligence for his demise.

It was reported that author Saat’s funeral was firstly taken to the Bursa Forensic Medicine morgue for autopsy procedures and then buried in his hometown. Saat’s body was brought to the Boyalıcı neighborhood in Havza district of Samsun province where he grew up, and was buried following the Friday prayer.

Ertan Tan, a prisoner in the same jail, has sent a letter and claimed that Saat had a heart attack and the prison administration intervened late. Tan wrote that Saat was taken to the hospital by ring vehicle instead of ambulance an his heart beat started pulsating after it stopped for a while.

Murat Saat was born in 1974 and when he was 22 years old, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 in a case against Revolutionary People’s Party. Saat, who was in prison for 21 years, was exiled from Sincan No. 2 F-Type Closed Prison to Bandırma No. 2 T-Type Closed Prison where he was imprisoned there for two years. The book, titled “Is that You My Best Friend?” was awarded in the 2014 by the International Ankara Short Story Association.

