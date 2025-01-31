Turkish academic detained for ‘insulting’ Erdoğan on social media

Turkish academic and journalist Çiğdem Bayraktar Ör was detained Wednesday over a social media post, facing accusations of insulting the president, the Bianet news website reported on Friday.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into Ör due to her post, leading to her detention by police for questioning.

Officials have not disclosed details of the post in question.

Ör’s detention drew criticism from opposition deputy Özgür Çelik from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), who said his party’s legal team is monitoring the case.

“We will continue our solidarity against the pressure being imposed,” Çelik said in a statement on social media.

Turkey has frequently used its defamation laws to prosecute journalists, academics and opposition figures, drawing concern from rights groups over restrictions on free speech.

In Turkey thousands of people are investigated, prosecuted or convicted on charges of insulting the president on the basis of the controversial Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). The crime carries up to four years in prison, a sentence that can be increased if the act was committed using mass media.