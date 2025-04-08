Turkey’s YÖK instructs universities to take action against student boycott

Turkey’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has sent a letter to universities instructing them to take necessary “administrative and legal” action against academics, administrative staff and students who participated in or called for class boycotts, the TR724 news website reported.

Following the detention and subsequent arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in mid-March, students across the country called for a boycott of classes and examinations. The movement gained support from numerous academics and educational organizations, including the Education and Science Workers’ Union (Eğitim Sen).

“There have been reports that some faculty members and extremist groups/illegal organizations have been pressuring students to boycott classes, and even acting to encourage such behavior. As is known, obstructing classes, exams or other services in institutions of higher learning — engaging in boycotts or occupations — constitutes a criminal offense under Turkish Penal Code Article No. 5237 and a disciplinary offense under the Higher Education Law No. 2547. Therefore, we strongly request that prompt legal and administrative action be taken against students, as well as academic and administrative personnel, who obstruct or support the obstruction of constitutionally protected educational activities such as teaching and learning, and that our council [YÖK] be informed accordingly,” said the letter.

The letter sparked backlash on social media, with many criticizing it as an attempt to suppress students’ freedom of expression.

Mustafa Sönmez, an economist, said YÖK was encouraging people to become government informants. “Report anyone who joined the boycott. Soon they’ll probably even offer rewards for informants. They’re so overwhelmed by fear, they no longer know what to do,” he said on X.

YÖK, ihbar ve fitne kapısını açmış. Hiç şaşırtmadı. Boykota kim katıldıysa, bildirin diyor. Muhbirliğe ödül de koyarlar yakında

Korku dağları sarınca ne yapacaklarını bilmez haldeler. Yangına benzin dökmekten vazgeçin

Darbe mağdurlarını bırakın,

ülkeyi hemen erken seçime götürün pic.twitter.com/SbxzdtDJgZ — Mustafa Sönmez (@mustfsnmz) April 7, 2025

Economist Inan Mutlu said the latest letter from YÖK clearly demonstrated that the government had declared war on the people. “In this struggle, all public institutions — from YÖK to the Directorate of Religious Affairs and the Radio and Television Supreme Council — have been turned into tools of repression.” he said.

İktidar tüm halka savaş açmış durumda…



BU savaşta yargıdan diyanete, RTÜK'ten YÖK'e her kurumu baskı aracı haline getiriyor…



YÖK, üniversitelere gönderdiği yazıda akademik boykota katılan ya da destek veren çalışanlar ve öğrenciler hakkında adli ve idari işlem… pic.twitter.com/7soPJmCBHl — inan mutlu (@inanmutlu1) April 7, 2025

“A peaceful boycott is an inseparable part of freedom of thought and expression. Therefore, a boycott is not a crime, but a right. Punishing the exercise of this right constitutes a direct violation of rights,” said Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a lawmaker from the opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA).

YÖK’ün "akademik boykota katılanlara adli ve idari işlem başlatılsın" talimatı, Anayasa’nın 25. ve 26. maddeleri ile masumiyet karinesine, AYM ve AİHM içtihatlarına açıkça aykırıdır.



Barışçıl boykot, düşünce ve ifade özgürlüğünün ayrılmaz bir parçasıdır. Dolayısıyla boykot bir… pic.twitter.com/pzoD8d1y1H — Mustafa Yeneroğlu (@myeneroglu) April 7, 2025

Salih Uzun from the Republican People’s Party (CH)P) said the government tactics of repressing freedom of expression had become “tedious.”