Turkey’s top court will review the discriminatory bill on release of prisoners

The Turkish Constitutional Court decided on Wednesday to review the constitutionality of a bill on the execution of sentences which was approved recently by the Parliament and signed into law by Presdient.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) appealed to the Court challenging the constitutionality of the bill in respect of both form and substance, demanding its annulment.

The amendment on the execution of sentences, enacted on April 15th, was conceived as a measure against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic to the country’s overcrowded prisons. The bill contained basically early parole and house arrest possibilities for a broad range of offenders, yet excluded sex and drug crimes, first-degree murder, crimes of violence against women as well as crimes related to terrorism.

Tens of thousands of political prisoners such as politicians, journalists, lawyers, academics and human right defenders convicted on country’s controversial and broadly interpreted counter-terrorism laws could not benefit from the bill. The discriminatory bill attracted the ire of international community.

The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court declared that it did not detect any procedural deficiency in the file, and it will review the annulment demand in respect of substance on a day to be determined later. The CHP’s demand for stay of execution of the bill will also be decided during the main review phase.

According to the Turkish Constitution, the Court examines the constitutionality, in respect of both form and substance, of laws, presidential decrees and the Rules of Procedure of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

