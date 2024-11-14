Turkey’s top court rules in favor of former inmate following complaints of poor prison conditions

Turkey’s Constitutional Court (AYM) has ruled in favor of a former inmate, stating their right to humane treatment and an effective legal remedy were violated during their incarceration in Istanbul’s Silivri Prison, the Bold Medya news agency reported.

The former inmate, whose name was not identified by the media, complained of overcrowded conditions, inadequate food and insufficient medical care. However, the complaints were dismissed by the judge of execution, and the former inmate appealed to the Constitutional Court.

The court awarded the complainant 100,000 Turkish lira (around $3,700) in damages, along with legal costs totaling 18,800 liras (about $700).

In recent years, NGOs and international organizations have reported a number of problems related to prison conditions in Turkey, including overcrowding, poor hygiene, lack of access to proper medical care and lack of adequate nutrition.

Turkey is a leader in the number of prisoners and incarceration rate, according a 2022 report released by the Council of Europe. The country witnessed a 369 percent surge in its prison population between 2005 and 2022, surpassing all other European countries.

While the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been advertising its large-scale construction plans for new prisons, the authorities have generally ignored complaints and reports regarding unfavorable conditions in existing prisons.