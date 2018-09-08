Turkey’s ‘Saturday Mothers’ meet for 702nd week despite police threats

Turkey’s ‘Saturday Mothers’, whose gatherings in the Galatasaray Square on İstiklal Avenue of İstanbul were “banned” by Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, met in front of the Human Rights Association (İHD) İstanbul Office for the 702nd week despite the police told the grieving mothers to “stop with the show.”

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), this week’s demonstration asked what happened to Kenan Bilgin after he disappeared into police custody.

HDP deputies Garo Paylan, Züleyha Gülüm, Ali Kenanoğlu, and Ahmet Şık, Labor Party (EMEP) Chairperson Selma Gürkan, ÖDP Presidential Council Member Alper Taş, slain Armenian journalist Hrant Dink’s son Arat Dink, relatives of the disappeared and various democratic organizations participated in the demonstration. Bar association chairpersons from various provinces and members of Writers Union of Turkey were among the supporters of the relatives of the disappeared.

Saturday Mothers started marching from the İHD headquarters to Galatasaray Square, but they were cut off by the police in the Büyükparmakkapı Street. The group protested the arbitrary obstacle by holding an impromptu sit-in on the street, and then read their weekly statement under police announcements that they were to intervene.

Hanife Yıldız, the 65-year-old mother of the disappeared Murat Yıldız, protested the police’s incessant announcements. The grieving old mother said that “I am a mother and I am asking the fate of my son. You can’t stop me,” before she fainted. One police chief told the mother to “stop with the show.”

This week’s statement was read by Besna Tosun, daughter of the disappeared Fehmi Tosun. The crowd asked the fate of Kenan Bilgin, who disappeared while under custody on September 12, 1994.

Tosun said that “We will never stop searching for our disappeared relatives,” and added that “Disappearances under custody is defined in international law as a crime against humanity. According to international law, it is the responsibility of states to protect every person from disappearing into custody and to punish this crime effectively.”

“We as the relatives of the disappeared and as rights defenders have been demanding for 702 weeks the state fulfill this duty. Hours before our 700th meeting on Galatasaray Square, we were battered and targeted by tear gas canisters under severe police brutality, we were tortured, wounded and detained,” stated Tosun and continued: “Today, our meeting place with our disappeared loved ones, the Galatasaray Square, is under siege by water cannons, construction machines, and steel and concrete barricades. Armed policemen were stationed to stand against the photographs and carnations we carry.”

