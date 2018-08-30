Turkey’s ruling party spokesperson Çelik: Amnesty not on AKP’s agenda

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said “Amnesty is not on the immediate agenda” of the ruling party after the government’s ultra-nationalist ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) drafted a proposal to introduce an amnesty for certain convicts.

“We maintain the position we had previously announced. We do not have amnesty in our agenda,” Çelik said following the ruling party’s top executive board meeting on Wednesday, according to a report by pro-government Hurriyet Daily News.

His comment came as the MHP has completed the preparation of a draft bill granting amnesty to certain convicts. The bill was among the election manifesto of the party, which has stirred a debate between the opposition.

President Erdoğan has said his party is not considering an amnesty during the election period, as Çelik reiterated the AKP’s position on the issue.

The MHP’s eight-article amnesty bill excludes prisoners convicted on charges of alleged membership to the terror organizations and the Gülen movement. It also excludes granting amnesty to inmates convicted over charges of child abuse and femicide.

A report drafted by Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in early May 2018 had revealed that the prison population in Turkey has increased by 285 percent during the rule of the AKP and that serious human rights violations are taking place in these prisons.

The report, based on data from Turkey’s Justice Ministry, was prepared by CHP Deputy Chairman Tekin Bingöl, who is responsible for human rights issues for the party.

According to the report, there are currently 228,993 people in Turkey’s prisons, 140,248 of whom have been convicted of a crime, while 88,745 are in pre-trial detention. These figures show that the prison population in Turkey has increased by 285 percent since the AKP came to power in 2002.

Due to the high prison population and lack of adequate space for prisoners, more than 20,000 inmates sleep in shifts, the report said.

