Turkey’s RTÜK sanctions Netflix, local streaming platforms over ‘immoral content’

Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has imposed administrative sanctions on Netflix, MUBI and BluTV for hosting content deemed immoral, Turkish Minute reported.

RTÜK announced that it had reviewed reports on content from subscription-based streaming platforms in its weekly meeting. Following these reviews, RTÜK ordered Netflix to remove the animated film “Sausage Party” from its catalog, describing it as “perverted.”

The council also penalized BluTV and MUBI for airing the French-Belgian film “Climax,” citing explicit depictions of violence, sexuality, incest and homosexuality. RTÜK claimed the film promoted inappropriate content, including drug use and obscenity, violating “public morality and family values.” Both platforms received the maximum administrative fines and were ordered to remove the film from their catalogs.

RTÜK enforces administrative sanctions under Article 32 of Law No. 6112, including warnings, program suspensions and fines. Depending on the severity, temporary broadcast suspensions and license cancellations can also be applied.