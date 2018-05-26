Turkey’s pro-Kurdish human rights defender Eren Keskin awarded 2018 Anna Lindh Prize

The Sweden-based Anna Lindh’s Memorial Fund has awarded human rights lawyer Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Eren Keskin with the 2018 Anna Lindh Prize.

“She has worked tirelessly to help violence-deprived girls and women, as well as LGTBQ people and Syrian needers in Turkey,” said Lena Hjelm-Wallén, chairman of the memorial fund’s board.

“Even when her work led to captivating, she still stood up for human rights without regard to political or religious background. Keskin’s brave voice is needed today more than anything and is a work entirely in Anna Lindh’s spirit, Hjelm-Wallén said.

The prize will be delivered with a ceremony in Stockholm on June 19.

The prize, awarded in the memory of slain Swedish politician Anna Lindh since 2004, aims “to encourage primarily women and youth who, in Anna Lindh’s spirit, show the courage to work against indifference, prejudice, oppression and injustice in order to stimulate a society where human rights are respected.” (turkey purge.com)

