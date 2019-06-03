Turkey’s national carrier to stop offering Armenian weekly to passengers

Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will no longer offer Armenian weekly newspaper Agos to its customers at the international terminal in İstanbul, Turkish media reported on Friday.

Agos has been among the print media available free of charge for THY customers since 2013.

THY unilaterally canceled its contract with Agos last week. The development was announced by the Armenian newspaper.

Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, who was shot dead in front Agos’ then-headquarters in 2007, was the editor-in-chief of the paper.

THY has been harshly criticized for excluding the government-critical press from its airport lounges and flight distribution. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

