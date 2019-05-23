Turkey’s journalists systematically targeted because of their work

Turkish journalists who had to flee abroad to escape persecution of the Erdoğan government discussed threats to media freedom in light of what has been happening over the past few years in Turkey at an event organized by Stockholm Center for Freedom(SCF) at ABF Huset in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Titled “Press Freedom: Documenting why and how journalists jailed in Turkey”, the panel discussion hosted director of the Swedish-based Nordic Research and Monitoring Network, Abdullah Bozkurt, who was the former Ankara Bureau Chief for now-closed Today’s Zaman daily and SCF’s secretary general Levent Kenez, former editor-in-chief of Meydan daily which was unlawfully shut down by the government in 2016.

In the first session of the event, Kenez delivered a presentation of the situation of media outlets and journalists in Turkey. “In comparisons with other countries, EU-candidate Turkey jails more journalists than whole world does. The situation in Turkey is far worse than anybody thinks. Jailed journalists and media professionals currently in prisons, who are around 200, do not receive the required attention from the international community as well as journalist’s advocacy organizations.” Kenez lamented.

Explaining the cases of imprisoned journalists, Kenez told the audience that Turkish prosecutors present critical tweets and retweets as criminal evidence for accusing journalists of being members of terror organizations.

“Defendants are not selected randomly but systematically. When analysing cases, one can easily notice that those who were critical of the government, reported on corruption or exposed Erdoğan’s support to jihadists elements abroad or at home were blacklisted long before”, he added.

Abdullah Bozkurt told the audience that Erdoğan government has been cracking on the press freedom to silence critical journalists who exposed wrongdoings in the government. “Erdoğan wants to build a new authoritarian, Islamist Turkey that is not based on the rule of law, democratic values and fundamental rights and freedom. For that project, he needs a totally loyalist and supportive media landscape and had to kill independent, critical and oppisiuton media”, Bozkurt explained.

In response to a question about whether the systematic intimidation campaign against him taking its cues from state apparatuses poses a danger in his daily life, Bozkurt said he and many exiled journalists are concerned about their safety abroad because of the long arm of the Turkish government in harassing and intimidating people who express criticism and dissent.

