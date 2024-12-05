Turkey’s former opposition leader charged again, faces up to 65 years in prison

New criminal charges have been filed against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the former leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who now faces a possible prison sentence of up to 65 years in 18 criminal cases, Turkish Minute reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who led the CHP for over a decade and ran unsuccessfully as the opposition bloc’s presidential candidate in the May 2023 general election, has been showered with lawsuits and criminal charges after he lost his parliamentary immunity as a result of not running for parliament.

His lawyer, Celal Çelik, announced on the social media platform X on Thursday that his client has just been informed of the filing of new criminal charges against him. Çelik did not provide any details regarding the content of the new charges.

The lawyer added that the politician faces a total possible prison sentence of 65 years in 18 cases as well as a political ban.

Çelik also said there are many investigations being carried out “unlawfully” against the former CHP leader.

According to his lawyer, Kılıçdaroğlu is facing what they describe as “judicial mobbing” because he speaks the truth and criticizes the government without fear.

Despite being voted out of the leadership of the CHP and replaced by the party’s current leader, Özgür Özel, in November 2023, Kılıçdaroğlu has continued to be a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, particularly regarding their alleged involvement in corruption.

While Özel is criticized for aligning with Erdoğan under the pretext of achieving normalization in the country, Kılıçdaroğlu has not hesitated to voice criticism of the government, which even led to claims that he was the de facto main opposition leader in the country.

He appeared in court last month in a trial in which he faces charges of insulting a public official due to his remarks about Erdoğan, whom he called a “thief” due to corruption probes that came to public attention in late 2013.

In that trial, Kılıçdaroğlu faces up to 11 years, eight months in prison as well as potential political ban.

The charges stem from remarks made after the 2013 corruption probes, known as the December 17-25 investigations, when he referred to Erdoğan, then prime minister, as “Başçalan,” a term translating to “chief thief.”

The investigations implicated senior government officials, businessmen and Erdoğan’s close associates in allegations of bribery, money laundering and tender rigging.

Erdoğan dismissed the investigations as a “judicial coup,” purged police officers and prosecutors involved in the case and restructured Turkey’s judiciary. The case was later shelved and Erdoğan emerged politically stronger.

Kılıçdaroğlu, however, publicly accused Erdoğan of corruption, repeating the term “Başçalan” in speeches and parliamentary debates.

During his court defense, Kılıçdaroğlu delivered a heated critique of Erdoğan’s government, accusing it of corruption, authoritarianism and economic mismanagement. “I am standing here not as someone accused of theft or embezzlement,” he said, “but as someone who dared to call a thief a thief.”

Erdoğan also filed a civil lawsuit seeking TL 500,000 (approximately $14,500) in damages against Kılıçdaroğlu for statements he made during his court defense after Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated in court that Erdoğan is a “thief.”

While Kılıçdaroğlu has no active role in politics, he remains a prominent opposition figure. Analysts suggest his conviction and potential ban could galvanize opposition forces but also underscores the risks of challenging Erdoğan in an increasingly autocratic system.