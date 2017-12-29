Turkey’s Erdoğan sues opposition leader for TL 250,000 in non-pecuniary damages

Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday filed a lawsuit against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 250,000 in non-pecuniary damages for violating his personal rights, the Milliyet daily reported.

In the lawsuit submitted by Erdoğan’s lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, Kılıçdaroğlu is accused of using insulting expressions that violate the personal rights of the Turkish president during speeches on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, 2017. Kılıçdaroğlu is also accused of being part of a perception operation of the faith-based Gülen movement targeting Erdoğan.

Erdoğan and members of his family on Dec. 1 filed a lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 1.5 million ($380,000) in damages for creating hatred in society against the president and his family during a speech on Nov. 28.

Kılıçdaroğlu said during his party meeting in Parliament on Nov. 28 that Erdoğan’s brother-in-law, brother, son and son’s father-in-law and his former executive assistant sent about $15 million to an offshore company called Bellway, Ltd., on the Isle of Man between December 2011 and January 2012.

On Nov. 24 Erdoğan filed another lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 1.5 million in non-pecuniary damages due to a speech on Nov. 21. (turkishminute.com)

