Turkey’s Erdoğan sues main opposition leader for TL 150,000 in non-pecuniary damages

Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday filed a lawsuit against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 150,000 in non-pecuniary damages for violating his personal rights, online news portal T24 reported.

According to the report, a speech delivered by the CHP leader in front of the Beşiktaş municipal building on Jan. 5 was cited as evidence in the petition.

On Jan. 8, 2018 Erdoğan filed a criminal complaint against Kılıçdaroğlu for the same speech. In the petition submitted to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office by Hüseyin Aydın, a lawyer representing Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu is accused of violating the 299th article of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). The complaint includes passages from the CHP leader’s speech of front of the Beşiktaş municipal building on Jan. 5.

Erdoğan on Dec. 29, 2017 filed a lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 250,000 in non-pecuniary damages for violating his personal rights.

In the lawsuit submitted by Erdoğan’s lawyer, Aydın, Kılıçdaroğlu is accused of using insulting expressions that violate the personal rights of the Turkish president during speeches on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, 2017.

Erdoğan and members of his family on Dec. 1, 2017 filed a lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 1.5 million ($380,000) in damages for creating hatred in society against the president and his family during a speech on Nov. 28.

Kılıçdaroğlu said during his party meeting in Parliament on Nov. 28, 2017 that Erdoğan’s brother-in-law, brother, son and son’s father-in-law and his former executive assistant sent about $15 million to an offshore company called Bellway, Ltd., on the Isle of Man between December 2011 and January 2012.

On Nov. 24 Erdoğan filed another lawsuit against Kılıçdaroğlu for TL 1.5 million in non-pecuniary damages due to a speech on Nov. 21. (turkishminute.com)

