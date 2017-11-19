Turkey withdraws from the UN Climate Conference after disagreement

Turkish committee left the 23rd United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, after its proposals were rejected, Habertürk reported on Sunday.

According to a report by Ahval online news outlet, Turkey’s Minister of Environment and Urban Planning, Mehmet Özhaseki, who chaired the committee, has said that “There are two main issues: first, the $100 billion Green Climate Fund, and the matter is who will put money there, and who will receive from there. We are now in the situation to put money. But as a developing country, we should be receiving. And second, although we are responsible for only 0,7 percent of the pollution, we are asked to decrease that. They will prevent many investments, such as bridges and coal power plants, with that requirement.”

According to report by Habertürk, Minister Özhaseki blamed the previous governments for signing the 1992 United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change that, he claimed, is the source of the problem. He added that Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will start talks with other countries to convince them on Turkey’s demands.