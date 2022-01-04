Turkey to deport 2 Syrian refugees for threatening, denigrating Turkish women

Two Syrian refugees in Turkey have been detained and will be deported after footage showing them using profanities and threatening Turkish women with rape during a video call with a Turk was leaked on social media, Turkish Minute reported.

Identified only by the initials M.E.A. and K.S.A., the Syrians who insulted and swore at Turkish women during the call, in addition to threatening to rape them, were detained by police in the western provinces of İzmir and Aydın on Tuesday, according to Turkish media reports.

The Syrians were subsequently sent to the Aydın provincial migration office to be deported.

In the video circulating on social media, the Turk is heard telling the Syrians that they are currently living in Turkey as refugees but still manage to insult and threaten Turkish women.

In November Turkish authorities decided to deport 45 Syrian refugees who were detained after sharing videos on social media showing them eating bananas in an effort to condemn racism and discrimination in Turkey.

The videos were posted in protest following a street interview in which a Turk says Syrians in Turkey “buy kilos of bananas” while he can’t even afford to eat them.

According to the latest figures provided by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Nov. 22, Turkey is home to a total of 4,038,857 refugees from around the world, with 3,731,028 of them Syrian refugees residing in Turkey under temporary protection status. The number of refugees with international protection status is 307,829.

