Turkey suspends 26 judges and prosecutors over alleged Gülen links

Turkey’s Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) has decided to suspend 26 judges and prosecutors, citing links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the T24 news website reported on Friday.

The suspended judges and prosecutors could be disbarred, pending the results of an investigation.

The Turkish government alleges that the Gülen movement was behind a failed coup in July 2016, although the movement strongly denies any involvement in it.

The HSK disbarred some 4,500 judges and prosecutors following the abortive putsch.

(TurkishMinute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!