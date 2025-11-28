Turkey seen as likely destination if Maduro seeks exile: report

Turkey has emerged as the most plausible refuge for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro if he chooses to leave Caracas under growing US pressure, including a major American military buildup in the Caribbean, according to an analysis published by The Washington Post.

The Post reports that US officials and regional experts increasingly view Turkey as the destination that best matches Maduro’s political needs and personal preferences at a moment when his grip on power is being tested.

After a 2024 election widely dismissed by the United States and more than 50 other countries as fraudulent, Maduro has faced mounting calls to step aside, pressure fueled further by President Donald Trump’s warnings to him that he can “do things the easy way … or the hard way.”

According to the Post, people familiar with internal US discussions say Turkey stands out among potential exile options because it offers what Maduro considers essential: security, political protection and a leader he trusts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was among the few foreign leaders to congratulate Maduro on the contested vote, and Maduro has made a point of publicly embracing Erdoğan, even traveling to Ankara for his 2023 inauguration.

The newspaper notes that this relationship has been reinforced by expanding trade, regular high-level visits and cooperation that includes Turkish involvement in Venezuela’s gold sector.

US officials have previously accused members of Maduro’s circle of directing gold shipments to Turkey for processing, and analysts quoted by the Post say these longstanding financial links could give Maduro and his associates the means to live comfortably in exile.

Maduro faces US indictments on drug trafficking, corruption and terrorism-related charges, along with a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest. A possible asylum arrangement in Turkey, the Post reports, would likely hinge on assurances that he would not be extradited to the United States.

While Maduro continues to deny considering exile, telling supporters in Caracas this week that he would defend “every inch” of Venezuelan territory, the Post notes that Washington has positioned military assets in the Caribbean as part of its pressure campaign.

Speaking on Air Force One as he flew to Florida this week, Trump declined to explain the precise purpose of his four-month campaign against Venezuela, although many suspect it is designed to overthrow Maduro.

Washington has accused Maduro of leading one narco “cartel” — the “Cartel of the Suns”, which was this week designated a foreign terrorist organization — although many experts say the group does not actually exist.

The International Criminal Court is also investigating alleged crimes against humanity committed under Maduro’s rule.

Although Russia, Cuba and Iran remain key international partners for Maduro, experts interviewed by the Post say none offer the combination of safety, political flexibility and international legitimacy that Turkey does.

Russia could limit his visibility, Cuba faces economic collapse and Iran offers little personal freedom. Turkey, by contrast, has carved out a role as an intermediary in conflicts from Gaza to Ukraine and seeks to remain useful to Washington.

Analysts told the Post that Ankara could leverage a role in Maduro’s exit to pursue longstanding requests in its dealings with the United States, including access to advanced fighter jets. For Trump, they said, a Turkish exile for Maduro would achieve his objective without pushing the Venezuelan leader into the arms of Moscow or Tehran.

“Turkey is the option that works for both sides,” one expert told the Post, arguing that it provides Maduro with safety and Trump with a politically palatable outcome.

The Turkish government has not publicly commented on the possibility, and the White House has declined to address whether such discussions have taken place.

But according to The Washington Post, US analysts and administration officials increasingly view Turkey as the destination most aligned with Maduro’s interests and the one most likely to receive him if he decides his time in Caracas is over.