Turkey second worst country in Europe for LGBTI individuals

A ranking by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) has put Turkey in the second lowest place in Europe in terms of LGBTI rights.

With a percentage score of 5.16, Turkey was ranked 48th out of 49 countries, followed only by Azerbaijan.

The statistic is based on how the laws and policies of each country impact the lives of LGBTI people.

ILGA tracks each country using a range of indicators including equality, family issues, hate speech, legal gender recognition, freedom of expression and asylum rights.(turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!