Turkey says 14 citizens held in Gaza flotilla raid could return via Jordan

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said it expects the return of 14 more of its citizens detained by Israel after a flotilla attempting to break the Gaza blockade was intercepted, adding that efforts are underway to bring them home soon through Jordan, Turkish Minute reported.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has set in due to Israel’s blockade.

The Israeli navy has been seizing the vessels since Wednesday, labeling the activists, including about 50 Turkish nationals, as “supporters of terrorism.”

The ministry said 36 of its citizens were flown home on Saturday aboard a special flight. Foreign ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a social media post that Ankara is working to bring the remaining 14 citizens back via Jordan.

“We expect details of the process to be clarified today,” Keçeli said, adding that the group could return on October 7.

A total of 137 flotilla participants including the 36 Turkish nationals arrived in İstanbul on Saturday on a chartered Turkish Airlines flight.

Turkey has called the Israeli interception “an act of terrorism” and last Thursday said it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces apprehended Turkish citizens on board the flotilla ships.

Israel blocked similar attempts to reach the Gaza Strip in June and July.

The flotilla organizers have branded Israel’s interceptions as “illegal” since the vessels were in international waters.