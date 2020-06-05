Turkey orders detention of 68 people over Gülen links: report

Turkish prosecutors on Friday ordered the detention of 68 people as part of a large-scale crackdown targeting the faith-based Gülen movement, which is accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt despite its strong denial of any involvement.

Since the failed coup detentions have been conducted by police on an almost daily basis, with only a brief pause during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

The detention orders were given by the İzmir and Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

İstanbul prosecutors on Tuesday had issued detention warrants for 118 suspects, including active duty soldiers, over alleged Gülen links.

On the pretext of an anti-coup fight, more than 130,000 people were removed from state jobs while in excess of 30,000 others are still in jail and some 600,000 people have been investigated on allegations of terrorism. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!