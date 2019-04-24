Turkey orders detention of 120 as part of crackdown on Gülen movement

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued detention warrants for 120 people, including members of the military, as part of a post-coup crackdown targeting followers of the faith-based Gülen movement.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s office ordered the detention of 50 members of the Turkish Land Forces on accusations of Gülen links.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, at least 34 suspects were taken into police custody.

Thirty-five of the suspects were on active duty, while the remaining soldiers had been suspended because of administrative investigations.

They were accused of maintaining contact with the Gülen movement via payphones.

Turkey accuses the movement of orchestrating a controversial coup attempt in 2016, although it strongly denies any involvement.

The Balıkesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday also issued detention warrants for 45 military members over Gülen links.

Fourteen suspects were detained in police raids across 15 provinces.

Meanwhile, police in Çorum detained 24 civilians accused of maintaining a network related to the Gülen movement after the prosecutor’s office issued detention warrants for 25 suspects.

Since the abortive putsch, more than 500,000 people have been subjected to prosecution for alleged membership in the movement. (turkishminute.com)

