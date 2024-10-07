Turkey mulls banning Discord over its alleged use in child abuse, online harassment

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has signaled that the government is considering banning Discord, a popular communication app, in the wake of allegations that the platform has been used for child abuse, blackmail and online harassment, Turkish Minute reported.

The announcement comes amid heightened public concern following the brutal murder of two young women in İstanbul’s Fatih district, which were linked to discussions in online forums that praise violence against women and enable illegal activities.

The platform, primarily known for its widespread use among gaming communities, has come under scrutiny in recent days due to reports of its misuse by malicious actors.

Allegations have surfaced that certain groups within Discord are engaging in criminal activities, including targeting minors for blackmail and sharing harmful content.

These developments have intensified calls from some quarters for the app’s shutdown, though others argue that banning the platform outright may be an overreach.

Speaking to reporters during a press event for AJet’s inaugural flight from İstanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tuzla, Minister Uraloğlu addressed the issue of Discord’s future in Turkey.

“We don’t want to act with a prohibitionist mentality,” he said. “However, we are carefully reviewing the necessary conditions for imposing an access restriction if needed. There has been no final decision yet.”

Uraloğlu’s remarks came after Discord was thrust into the spotlight following the killing of 19-year-olds Ayşenur Halil and İkbal Uzuner by Semih Çelik, who later took his own life.

The murderer has shared a video claiming that he will kill the victim a year ago, the video has been reported to the police and yet they didn't arrest the murderer. We lost a sister and the police has blood on their hands.#turkiswomenneedhelp https://t.co/gbGXgF0XlJ — lunareclipse (@lunarobscurum) October 6, 2024

Turkish media reported that following the killings, certain online groups celebrated the attacker and even encouraged others to carry out similar acts of violence. These groups, which are part of an extremist subculture known as “incels” (involuntary celibates), often share misogynistic and hateful content that targets women.

This led to an increased scrutiny of social media platforms and communication apps like Discord and Telegram.

Discord, initially launched in 2015 as a platform for gamers to communicate via text, voice and video, has evolved into a space where people gather around a variety of interests.

While the platform has hundreds of millions of users globally, its structure of private, user-controlled servers has raised concerns about the platform’s ability to monitor content effectively.

Reports have emerged suggesting that some groups on Discord are engaging in sextortion— a practice where individuals are blackmailed with sexual content, often through coercive threats.

In some instances, predators target minors by gaining their trust, coaxing them into sharing explicit images or videos and then using those materials to extort further interactions or money.

This phenomenon has been described as particularly concerning because of the psychological harm inflicted on victims, many of whom are teenagers or young adults.

In the recent controversy in Turkey, users on social media platforms such as X began drawing attention to Discord and Telegram groups, accusing them of being breeding grounds for criminal activities like child exploitation and online harassment.

In Turkey the murders rapes, and harassment cases against women and children continue unabated. Children are being blackmailed and harassed on platforms like Discord. We refuse to have our right to live taken away. The silence needs to end #turkishwomenneedhelp — Luthien Tinuviel (@kittyonketamine) October 6, 2024

The incident that triggered the most public outcry involved a video, allegedly recorded on Discord, where a young girl was threatened and coerced by a group of users. Though later revealed to be a hoax, the video nonetheless sparked widespread alarm.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya issued a statement on X denying the authenticity of the controversial video. Yerlikaya confirmed that an 18-year-old suspect, identified as T.D., had been arrested in connection with the hoax.

Proponents of a government ban argue that platforms like Discord are insufficiently regulated and that their decentralized structure makes them difficult to police.

However, some critics argue that the app itself is not to blame for the actions of a few bad actors and that banning Discord would be an overreach that punishes millions of innocent users.

Among those calling for a ban are concerned parents and advocacy groups who say that Discord’s lax moderation policies have made it a haven for online predators.

Minister Uraloğlu urged families to take a more active role in monitoring their children’s internet use.

“Parents have a big responsibility here,” he said. “They need to closely follow the websites and social media platforms their children use. Bad actors who want to exploit or manipulate children will always exist. Families need to spend more time with their children and protect them.”