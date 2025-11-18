Turkey moves to detain 22, including active-duty and former military officers, over alleged Gulen movement links

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued detention warrants for 22 individuals including active and former military officers, as part of ongoing investigations targeting alleged members of the faith-based Gülen movement, the Kısa Dalga news website reported.

The suspects comprise five active-duty officers of various ranks, three active-duty noncommissioned officers, two dismissed officers, four retired officers, two retired noncommissioned officers, two dismissed noncommissioned officers, three public employees and one private-sector worker.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan began to target the movement’s members. He designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and intensified the crackdown on it following the abortive putsch in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the suspects were identified through their use of pay phones.

The so-called “payphone investigations” are based on call records. The prosecutors allege that a member of the Gülen movement used a single payphone to consecutively call all his contacts. Based on that assumption, when an alleged member of the movement is found in call records, it is assumed that other numbers called right before or after the primary call also belong to people with Gülen links. The authorities do not possess the content of the calls in question. The supposition of guilt is solely based on the order of the calls made from the phone.

Following the failed coup, the Turkish government ruled by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) declared a state of emergency (OHAL) that remained in effect until July 19, 2018. During the state of emergency, AKP carried out a purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight by issuing a number of government decrees, known as KHKs. Over 130,000 public servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as more than 24,000 members of the armed forces were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

According to the latest figures from the Justice Ministry, more than 126,000 people have been convicted for alleged links to the movement since 2016, with 11,085 still in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing for over 24,000 individuals, while another 58,000 remain under active investigation nearly a decade later.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.