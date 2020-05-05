Turkey keeps sick inmate in prison after repeated intensive care treatment

Sabri Kaya, an inmate in an Osmaniye detention facility with a heart condition, was sent back to prison after several visits to intensive care due to a heart attack and a cerebral hemorrhage suffered on March 25, the Mezopotamya news website reported.

His daughter, Dilan Kaya, said her father has been taken to the emergency room 14 times and has been put in intensive care three times over the last 42 days. He was prematurely sent back to prison without having regained consciousness.

He also suffers from a speech disorder as a result of the hemorrhage. The authorities have not responded to a request for a suspension of the execution of his sentence. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!