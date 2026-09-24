Turkey jails 20 more people in widening Süleymanlılar investigation

A Turkish court has jailed 20 more people pending trial in an expanding investigation targeting the Süleymanlılar religious community and businesses linked to its jailed leader, Alihan Kuriş, according to Turkish media reports.

Twenty-five suspects detained in the latest phase of the investigation were referred to court after questioning. Twenty were jailed pending trial, while five were released under judicial supervision.

The arrests come days after Ankara prosecutors issued warrants for 29 people and appointed court-supervised trustees to 23 companies allegedly linked to the group.

Prosecutors accuse people and companies tied to Kuriş of moving money and assets inside Turkey and abroad, arranging off-the-books transfers and trying to disguise funds believed to have come from criminal activity.

They have also alleged that some of the money was hidden in shipments of aid supplies and transferred abroad through logistics companies, couriers and online payment systems.

The investigation began in August and centers on what prosecutors describe as a profit-driven criminal network led by Kuriş.

Kuriş and 31 other suspects were jailed pending trial in the first major operation, while six others were placed under house arrest. Kuriş has denied leading a criminal organization or taking part in money laundering or fraud.

By late August, Turkish courts had jailed 81 people pending trial in the case. The latest arrests add to that total, although prosecutors have not announced an updated cumulative figure.

The Süleymanlılar trace their roots to followers of Islamic scholar Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan and run Quran courses, student dormitories, charities and businesses in Turkey and Europe, particularly in Germany. Kuriş, one of Tunahan’s grandsons, took over the group’s leadership in 2016.

The case has also drawn scrutiny over possible political motives. The group’s main body has not been close to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and has at times been reported to support opposition parties.

Critics have warned that financial investigations could be used against religious communities that fall out with the government.

The government denies targeting the Süleymanlılar over their beliefs or political position. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has said the investigation concerns alleged financial crimes rather than the religious community itself.

This article is republished from Turkish Minute.