Turkey is the top violator of European rights charter, shows ECtHR statistics

Turkey ranked first in the number of violations of the European Convention on Human Rights in the 60-year history of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), a statistic by the top Court shows.

According to the statistic which reveals the distribution of judgements by the ECtHR among signatory states between 1959 and 2019 Turkey, with a number of 3.224 judgements, is by far the number one violater of the convention in terms of ‘Judgments finding at least one violation”.

In this period the Strasbourg court delivered 18.997 judgements finding at least one violation of the convention. With these numbers Turkey is on her own responsible for almost 17 % of all judgements in which at least one violation of the convention was found. Russian Federation and Italy follows Turkey with 2.551 and 1.843 judgements, respectively.

Turkey ranks again first in terms of ‘total number of judgements’ with 3.645 cases which means that Turkey is the country about which the Strasbourg court has delivered the most judgements. Turkey is followed by Russian Federation and then by Italy with 2.699 and 2.410 cases, respectively. In this period the European court delivered a total of 22.535 judgements.

Turkey, likewise, did not fare any better in terms of execution of the ECtHR rulings according to an annual report issued by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe which monitors the execution of the ECtHR rulings.

According to the report, the total number of pending cases as of December 31, 2019 reached 5.231 of which 1.245 are leading cases. Turkey has a backlog of 689 unexecuted cases which follows Russia’s 1663 unexecuted cases. Turkey has 184 new pending cases in 2019, following Russian Federation’s registered 240 cases. Ukraine comes in third place with 111 cases waiting to be executed.

The yearly report presents the status of execution of ECtHR judgments and decisions by respondent states. It also provides statistics and information on newly submitted cases, and pending or closed cases throughout the year. The top European court sentenced Turkey to pay 2.17 million euro in damages in 2019, the report said.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!