Turkey indicts 50 people, including dismissed civil servants, over alleged Gülen links

Turkish prosecutors have indicted 50 people in İstanbul, including 35 former civil servants dismissed by emergency decrees following a 2016 coup attempt, on terrorism-related charges for alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, the pro-government Yeni Şafak daily reported.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office accused the defendants of membership in a terrorist organization, citing activities such as attending social gatherings, communicating with one another and providing or distributing financial assistance to the families of people who had been imprisoned or dismissed from public service over alleged Gülen links.

The defendants face prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has targeted followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, who died in 2024, since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as some members of his family and inner circle. He dismissed the probes as a Gülenist conspiracy and later designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016, intensifying a sweeping crackdown after the coup attempt in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of orchestrating. The movement denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

According to the latest figures from the justice ministry, more than 126,000 people have been convicted for alleged links to the movement since 2016, with 11,085 still in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing for over 24,000 individuals, while another 58,000 remain under active investigation nearly a decade later.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.