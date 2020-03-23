Turkey has detained 64 social media users over coronavirus posts: ministry

Turkey has detained 64 people for sharing “unfounded and provocative” posts on social media about the deadly coronavirus outbreak since March 11, according to the Interior Ministry.

The scrutiny of social media will continue and more detentions may occur, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

On March 11 Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 168 new confirmed cases late Thursday, bringing the total to 359. Four deaths have been reported so far.

The global pandemic has to date caused more than 10,000 deaths around the world. (turkishminute.com/)

