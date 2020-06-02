Turkey detains another suspect for threats against Hrant Dink Foundation

A second man who allegedly sent a threat to the Hrant Dink Foundation was detained in İstanbul on Monday.

Fethiye Çetin, a lawyer for the foundation, said it had received another threat on Sunday, adding that threats to the foundation had recently increased.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the incident, after which the police detained a suspect in Istanbul and took him into custody. The suspect reportedly once lived in the US and has a criminal record.

Previously, a man who allegedly sent e-mails to the Hrant Dink Foundation, threatening to kill Dink’s widow Rakel and other foundation officials, was detained in the Central Anatolian province of Konya on Saturday. He was brought to Istanbul, where he was formally arrested the next day.

Dink, a Turkish journalist of Armenian descent, was assassinated in broad daylight in İstanbul on January 19, 2007 in front of the Agos weekly offices by a then-17-year-old nationalist. The killer was sentenced to 22 years, nine months in prison.

The 52-year-old Dink served as editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian bilingual Agos weekly where he advocated reconciliation between Turks and Armenians.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!