Turkey detains 400, including 55 minors, in protests over Kurdish mayor’s removal

Turkish authorities have since Saturday detained nearly 400 people, including 55 minors, protesting the removal of Van Municipality mayor Abdullah Zeydan, the Artı Gerçek news website reported.

Twenty-four of the detainees were arrested following a court appearance, while 50 were released.

According to the Free Lawyers Association (ÖHD), the Van Bar Association and the Van branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD), at least 16 minors and 90 adults were subjected to mistreatment while in custody, with reports of fractures to the head, arms and hands as well as severe bruising. Two individuals who were released reportedly suffered partial vision loss.

Authorities have not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

Rights groups say they plan to release a report on the detentions and file formal complaints regarding alleged mistreatment.

Critics argue that these actions undermine local democracy and disenfranchise voters, with human rights groups establishing a crisis desk to document human rights violations.

Some people reportedly avoided seeking medical attention for injuries sustained during the protests, fearing being detained again.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry removed Van Municipality mayor Zeydan from office on February 15, appointing a trustee in his place. Authorities cited alleged links to terrorist organizations as the reason for his dismissal.

The removal of Zeydan is part of a broader pattern in Turkey, where the government has dismissed numerous elected mayors, particularly from pro-Kurdish parties, over alleged terrorism-related charges. Since 2016 over 150 Kurdish mayors have been removed from office and replaced with government-appointed trustees.